BRICK TOWNSHIP — The planning board held a special meeting on Monday night to hear testimonies from the applicant’s planner and a third-party engineer on the proposed 59-home housing development to be built in Breton Woods.

The applicant, D.R. Horton, is a Delaware-based home-construction company that is in the process of purchasing the property from the Church of the Visitation. The property is located at 443 Laurel Ave., Block 646, Lot 21.

The hearing will continue on Oct. 17.

Christine Cofone, the planner for the applicant, testified before the board and the public for a cross-examination, where she explained how she believes the application to be fully conforming and how the applicant is not seeking any relief from any standards.

The proposed location for the development, Ms. Cofone noted, is in the R-15 zone, where the only permissible type of housing is single-family homes. She continued that, in the township’s Master Plan, this specific zone is described as a medium-density residential area, which she said the plan is on the lower end of, in terms of units per acre.

