BELMAR — St. Rose Parish’s summer concert returned in full swing on Tuesday at the church located at 603 Seventh Ave. The church welcomed back the Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale, an internationally recognized, Emmy-winning group that is over 50 years old.

The concert was in celebration of The Feast of St. Rose of Lima, which honors the Patron Saint of Peru, St. Rose.

According to the church, various genres of music were performed, including contemporary choral music, spirituals, sacred, theater and more.

PHILADELPHIA BOYS CHOIR & CHORALE

The Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale, also known as “America’s Ambassadors of Song” have traveled across the world to Mexico, England, France, Cuba and many more countries.

Founded in 1968, Robert G. Hamilton took over the All Philadelphia Elementary School Boys Choir, which was founded by Carlton Jones Lake, and it was eventually made into an independent group.

In 2004, the group began being led under Artistic Director and Conductor Jeffrey R. Smith, who has led the group since then. Mr. Smith is an alumnus of both the choir and chorale.

Over the years, the group has won an Emmy and was nominated for a Grammy, according to the choir’s website. Additionally, many of its alumni have gone on to have successful musical careers including Shawn Stockman of Boys II Men and Broadway composer Benj Pasek.

