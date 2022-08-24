BRICK TOWNSHIP – The council introduced an ordinance at their Wednesday night meeting that would prohibit light trespass throughout the township.

The ordinance reads that trespass “may be viewed as an invasion of privacy, deteriorate the natural nighttime environment, impact driving, reduce the ability to observe the starry night sky.”

If passed, this ordinance would not include spotlights or other types of lighting that is controlled by a motion detector that is set to turn off within ten minutes of activation caused by motion.

ADVERTISEMENT

This introduction comes after residents have brought their complaints before the council.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Brick Township stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.