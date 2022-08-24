BELMAR — The New Jersey Department of Transportation [DOT] has recognized the borough of Belmar for its efforts in prioritizing safe and easy public transportation.

The recognition is a certificate of the Transit Village Initiative. The Transit Village Initiative is a partnership between the DOT and NJ Transit that gives municipalities incentive to “redevelop or revitalize the areas around transit stations using design standards of transit-oriented development,” according to the DOT.

Transit-oriented development helps municipalities create “attractive, vibrant, pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods where people can live, shop, work and play without relying on automobiles.”

According to Mayor Mark Walsifer, some of the reasons the borough was recognized was for its walkability to the train station, the boardwalk and beach.

“Some of the construction that’s been going on, condos and apartments and stuff like that [are] walkable to the train, that’s why we were recognized,” the mayor told The Coast Star. “And with some of the projects we have coming up… there’ll be more walkability to the train.”

Some of the projects allowing easy access to the train station include the town-wide sidewalk revamp and the establishment of residences and businesses in the downtown area.

Mayor Walsifer added that the borough encourages citizens during the borough’s busy season to take the train in an effort to reduce traffic and limit parking issues.

“Anytime we’re having an event, or even for hot summer days, we advertise and really push to take the train to help [limit] parking,” he said.

