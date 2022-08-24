BELMAR — The annual Playa Bowls Cecil Lear Belmar Pro, slated for Sept. 9 to 11, is open for registration.

The surf contest, in its 20th year, is held on the stretch of beach between 16th and 18th avenues and takes place over a whole weekend. Aside from the wave-riding, there will also be dozens of vendors, live entertainment and more.

This year, the Belmar Pro is dedicated to Cecil Lear, a Belmar resident and surfing legend who died this past January.

Mr. Lear was a Belmar lifeguard for over 20 years, and became the co-founder of the Jersey Surfing Association, which completely changed the sport and introduced a new competition program. He also co-founded the Eastern Surfing Association, and helped establish the East Coast Surfing Hall of Fame.

He’s the recipient of dozens of awards and titles, and is considered one of the pioneers of the East Coast surfing scene.

This year, sponsors include Joe’s Surf Shack, Playa Bowls, Fins Tropical Cuisine, SRH Productions, Creatures of Leisure and Blue Moon.

The contest attracts people from across the world, with past participants hailing from Mexico, Australia, Brazil and more, as well as right here in New Jersey.

In the past, the Belmar Pro has seen some of the most revered surfers in the industry, including the likes of Shea Lopez, Parker Coffin, Balaram Stack, Ben Bourgeois and more.

For more information on the Belmar Pro, visit belmarpro.com

