BELMAR — A workshop was held last week regarding various improvements that the borough is looking to implement over the next few years. The improvements would involve a revamp of the borough’s water and sewer systems.

Borough engineering consultants Kyle Smith and Gerry Frida gave a presentation to the mayor and council on these improvements.

“[The consultants] have been having meetings with a lot of professionals, our [Department of Public Works] staff, and really getting an understanding,” said Mayor Mark Walsifer. “They’ve talked with different water companies, and there are different towns that we’ve talked to that are in similar situations, and we found out what they were doing.

Mr. Smith specified recent improvements to the borough’s water storage tanks. He said the ground storage tank on 12th Avenue has been being rehabilitated.

“The rehabilitation included resurfacing and painting the tank, repairing the damaged foundation, and various functional and worker safety upgrades,” Mr. Smith said.

As for the borough’s elevated tank, located at the Public Works Building, it recently just completed an inspection this year.

“The inspection concluded various maintenance items are necessary to preserve the condition of the tank,” he continued.

