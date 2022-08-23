SEA GIRT — The annual Parker House Fundraiser benefiting the Sea Girt Fire Company on Aug. 18 was the most successful in the 20-year history of the event.

Approximately 800 people attended the fundraiser, the most ever, said Chris Randazzo, co-chair of the fundraiser along with Clark Lydic and Devon Clancy.

Supporters of the fundraiser included representatives of nearby volunteer fire companies, volunteer first aid organizations, local residents, family and friends.

“Patrons crowded the dance floor, moving to the outstanding music played by the Pat Roddy Band,” said Mr. Randazzo, adding that attendees also enthusiastically supported the Silent Gift Auction, which offered a variety of objects to bid on, most of which were graciously donated by local businesses, and included a ride in the Sea Girt Fire Company’s Old Mack Pumper.

The Sea Girt Fire Company is most grateful for the generosity of the Parker House in hosting the event, with special thanks to Manager Tony Sofia, his bartenders, and wait staff, said Mr. Randazzo.

