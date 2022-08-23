SEA GIRT — A Morris County man has been criminally charged with burglarizing a beachfront home in Sea Girt and stealing the tenants’ Audi A5 vehicle while they slept upstairs, authorities said Tuesday.

Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey and Sea Girt Police Chief Justin E. Macko jointly announced the arrest of Justin Leuzarder, 39, of Morristown, who has been charged with third-degree burglary and

third-degree theft.

The announcement included this account of the Aug. 15 incident:

At approximately 5:30 a.m. members of the Sea Girt Police Department responded to the report of a home burglary in the 700 block of Morven Terrace. Upon arrival, the officers met with the couple renting the home and were told that numerous items had been stolen, including electronics, cash, credit cards in addition to the vehicle, which had been parked in the driveway.

An investigation revealed that a suspect later identified as Mr. Leuzarder had entered the home through an unlocked rear door shortly after 2 a.m.

The two tenants of the home did not encounter the suspect during the course of the burglary and were uninjured, according to the Monmouth County prosecutor.

Later on the same morning of Aug. 15, Mr. Leuzarder was taken into custody following a traffic stop of the Audi A5 in Denville, during which police said many of the stolen items were also recovered and returned to their owners.

“This is certainly not a problem limited to just one town, or even one county – there has been a surge in motor vehicle thefts occurring statewide and beyond this year,” Acting Prosecutor Linskey stated in a release.

“Homeowners and renters alike need to remember to make sure that they lock their cars, take their key fobs with them, and please lock their homes. It’s chilling to think that the victims in this case were in their dwelling while the defendant was in the home.”

Chief Macko also urged members of the public to be sure to keep their homes and vehicles locked.

“This case presents a good opportunity to remind the public to please always

remember to keep your home and vehicle locked,” said Chief Macko. “Theft prevention is very often merely as simple as taking quick, easy measures to protect yourself and your property.”

