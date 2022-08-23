BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Board of Adjustment approved the preliminary and final subdivision application for a Herbertsville Road housing development in one motion on Aug. 17.

The project will subdivide a vacant, marshy parcel, previously zoned multi-family, into 14 single-family lots, and also one lot for a rainwater basin.

The first half of the proposal had previously been approved by the board, but due to the application’s bifurcated nature, the applicant appeared in front of the board again for a second approval.

The newly approved plan, according to planner William Stevens, will feature 20-foot-long driveways and two-car garages for each house, minimizing parking congestion on the sidewalked and curbed street. In a more recent addition to the plan, the applicant gave up a portion of property to make right turns less sharp and easier to steer.

