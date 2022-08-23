LAKE COMO — The usage of the borough’s water sewerage system, or flow rate, has decreased since the last year because of the lack of rainfall, Kevin Lynch SMRSA [South Monmouth Regional Sewerage Authority] representative told the mayor and council meeting at their meeting on Tuesday, June 16.

Mr. Lynch reported that at this time last year, the borough was at 122 million gallons; and this year from October 2021 to July 2022, only 84 million gallons of processed water, which is a a 31.23% decrease.

Mr. Krause explained that the flow rate is the borough’s share of what it pays in the southeastern Monmouth County conglomerate it is part of. Lake Como’s current share is 6.4% with a projected share of 5.5% this year out of the total flow.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ryan R. Krause, SMRSA executive director, confirmed that there is a trend of a decreased flow rate due to the dry weather in the eight towns that are part of SMRSA – Belmar, Brielle, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake, Spring Lake Heights, Wall and Lake Como.

Paying to process groundwater costs the taxpayers more money, explained Mayor Higgins.

Because it has been a dry year with lower amounts of groundwater being processed, the surplus of money will either fold over into the budget next year or be used to fix other problems with sewerage and piping. The surplus is not given back to the residents for that reason, he said.

Check out our other Lake Como stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.