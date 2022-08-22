LAVALLETTE —Laurie George and her daughters Ashley and Katelyn were riding their bikes along Route 35 to retrieve their crab traps on Aug. 11. To Ms. George’s surprise, they heard sirens going off behind them, she told The Ocean Star.

They stopped and were approached by Toms River Police Officer Todd Garris, who had exited his vehicle. At that moment Ms. George said she was thinking, “what did I do wrong?”

But instead of a citation, the officer told the two girls they were being rewarded for wearing helmets and handed them coupons for free soft-serve ice cream cones at either of two nearby ice cream shops.

Later, Toms River police told the Ocean Star that this was a part of their Operation Brain Freeze Program. Officers were encouraged by the department to hand out these “tickets” while they were off-duty, which is why Officer Garris had stopped the girls in Lavallette.

“I’m still in shock,” Ms. George said. “He was catching us being good …. I think it was a good thing for the kids to experience.” She also said that she often spots children riding their bikes without their helmets on the same busy street and is proud that her own kids did the right thing.

Ashley and Katelyn have chosen to use their soft-serve coupons at the local Summer Sweets in Lavallette.

