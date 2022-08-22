LAVALLETTE — The Farfalla family decided on Aug. 14 that it was time to set up a lemonade stand and to give part of their profit to the local first aid squad. Joe and Judy Farfalla’s grandchild Sofia Spathis had put a lemonade stand on her list of things to do each time she visited her grandparents in Lavallette.

This past Sunday, Sofia had “got her wish,” Ms. Farfalla told the Ocean Star.

Along with lemonade, Sofia, her brother Petey, and her two cousins Laila and Aubrey Esfahani, sold decorative bottles containing sand and seashells. The stand was set up on Bond Avenue off Route 35 because the children thought more people would come that way after shopping in town, according to Ms. Farfalla.

“It seems their thinking paid off,” Ms. Farfalla said because according to her husband, Joe, the children had made $50 in profit. “Many of their customers were quite generous due to the fact that some of their profits were being donated to an organization that was local and made up of all volunteers!” Ms. Farfalla said.

The organization the children had chosen was the Lavallette First Aid Squad and 25% of the profit was donated, according to Ms. Farfalla. They chose this organization because the Farfallas have used their services plenty of times in the past.

“The children wanted to express their thanks to everyone that purchased the bottles and lemonade!”

