BRADLEY BEACH — Runners and walkers, old and young, participated in the 25th Annual Bradley Beach 5K on Saturday, Aug. 20. The race began at Ocean Ave. and 5th Ave. at 8:30 a.m.. The route stretched along Ocean Ave., to Bradley Blvd. to Lake Terr..

A race official reminded those crossing the finish line only 20 minutes after the race started to not stop and catch their breath just yet: “Keep moving through the shoot! Lots of people behind you!”

Bib holders could cool off with free beach access after the race, a must with the temperature around 80 degrees and rising this morning.

The Bradley Beach Police Department enacted road closures and parking restrictions from 7 to 11 a.m.. leaving unsuspecting beachgoers to compete for parking with 5K participants and watchers, and dodge runners while crossing the race route to go to the beach.

After crossing the finish line, runners reunited with family that cheered them on, refueled with water, bananas and apples, and picked up medals for their participation.

Marc Sznajderman finished the race in just under 27 minutes. He was waiting for his wife Jeannette to finish the race.

“It was awesome. It’s a beautiful day this morning. Got out pretty good and had a great time with everybody,” he said, “I’m happy with my time and I’m excited to see my wife cross the finish line.”

