LAVALLETTE- The Parish of St. Pio in Lavallette has brought back its blessing of ocean waters tradition, after a few years of being on hold due to COVID restrictions. The Rev. Joseph Hlubik, assisted by the Rev. Joy Chacko, conducted the ceremony following Mass on Aug. 15.

“It’s an ancient tradition from Italy to bless waters of the sea,” parish member Marta Barkhausen told The Ocean Star. The Mass centered around the Virgin Mary’s bodily ascent to heaven, also known as the Feast of Commemoration, according to ministry coordinator Joyce Cobylarz.

After Mass, the Knights of Columbus led precession out onto the ocean shore, where the Lavallette beach patrol had a boat awaiting both pastors, said Ms. Cobylarz. “The beach patrol was wonderful, especially Jack Caucino who had the boat prepared,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bucket of water from the ocean was then blessed and taken out onto the boat. It was sprinkled back into the ocean by the Rev. Hlubik.

Ms. Cobylarz said the event was a bonding experience for both religious and non-religious people who assembled – a crowd of around 250 people on the beach. They all cheered as the blessed wreath was tossed into the water, sealing the ceremony, she said.

Both pastors had smiles on their faces when they returned to shore, Ms. Cobylarz said. “It was exhilarating.”

The Rev. Hlubik then blessed people on the beach with some of the leftover water and a twig from the wreath. They took the rest of the water back to the parish hall to bless older members of the parish who could not make it onto the beach. The event then wrapped up with a picnic open to all.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

[more_lavallette]