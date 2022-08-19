SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — Class Two Officer John Dolan was sworn into the Spring Lake Heights Police Department as a part-time officer at Monday’s council meeting.

Mr. Dolan’s family, along with his fellow officers, attended the meeting to congratulate him on becoming part of the team.

According to borough Administrator John Barrett, a Class Two officer can do most of the duties of a full officer.

Mr. Barrett said with two officers out on work-related injuries, Officer Dolan will be filling in shifts part time so there will be enough officers on duty at a time. The department has 15 officers total.

Mayor Christopher Campion said, “I do want to welcome John Dolan, our new Class Two officer to fill in for an officer who is out now, and it’s unknown how long that will be…As you know we like to position ourselves for when those retirements come, so we are not playing catch up. It’s all part of that longer plan of looking ahead.”

“From what I understand he is a fantastic fit. He has a ton of experience and he brings a lot of talent here.”

