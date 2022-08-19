POINT PLEASANT — A Paddle-Out for the Cole and Sadi Foundation will be held at Mount Street Beach in Bay Head on Saturday, Aug. 20.

On Aug. 20, 2021, Point Pleasant Borough High School sweethearts Sadi Conners, 20, and Cole Young, 19, along with their dog Maezy, died on their way home to the Jersey Shore from a cross-country road trip, when a tractor trailer careened into oncoming traffic and struck their vehicle.

The paddle-out will be celebrating the life and legacy of Ms. Conners and Mr. Young on the one-year anniversary of their deaths.

“I hope this event helps provide an outlet to remember Cole and Sadi in a positive way. Losing a child, sibling, and friend is one of the worst things you can go through and at this event, we want to show support for each other and let their legacy live on,” said Courtney Arroyo of the Cole and Sadi Foundation.

“As we come up on a year of losing both Cole and Sadi, we want to celebrate their lives and continue their legacy. The event is an opportunity for everyone to get together in a positive way. Our families really need something positive to shine a light on such a dark time,” said Ms. Arroyo.

The event is open to all and water participation is not required, as a celebration will be held on the sand, as well.

