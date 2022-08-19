BRICK TOWNSHIP – Adequacy of parking space dominated the Zoning Board’s initial review Wednesday of an application by Temple Beth Or to relocate to the site of a former funeral home on Pier Avenue.

More than 100 members of the public turned out for the hearing, roughly half appearing to be opposed to the application. They voiced disappointment when the board decided to adjourn the hearing and resume its review on Sept. 14.

Temple Beth Or, previously located on Van Zile Road, is looking to relocate due to dwindling membership numbers and an increase in costs for maintaining the building. The temple seeks to move into a building that had served as a funeral parlor at 109 Pier Ave.

The temple, according to a statement read to the board, currently has only 87 members, with 15 to 30 regular attendees for Friday evening and Saturday morning services, and an estimated 75 attendees for High Holy days.

Attorney John Jackson said that, because the parking lot on the site is small and accommodates 15 parking spaces, his client had gotten a 20-year lease with St. Thomas Church, adjacent to the proposed site, to share their lot space.

During the testimony of civil engineer and planner Jeffrey Carr, the board’s attorney, Anne Marie Rizzuto, interrupted to note that St. Thomas’s parking lot was not listed in the application.

Mr. Jackson said that they would proceed with the application without the parking on the adjoining lot.

Mr. Carr continued to explain that, in the architectural plan, the building is divided into a sanctuary of 64 seats, where religious services are to be held, two office spaces including the rabbi’s, a waiting area, a kitchen, a meeting area and a gathering room, where the attendees are said to congregate after the services– totaling to 180 seats.

Brian Boccanfuso, the board’s engineer, argued this idea, saying, “Our ordinance specifically uses that standard for parking. In fact, it says, and I quote, ‘The parking requirement for houses of worship is one per four seats or for every four persons who may be admitted – whichever is the maximum.’ We haven’t heard anything about what the occupancy is. That answer has not been given yet.”

In the midst of this dispute, board chairman David Chadwick decided to adjourn the meeting, carrying it over to Sept. 14, as time did not allow for board questions and public comment to be adequately heard and answered on Wednesday.

Members of the public, who had filled the courtroom, voiced their dissatisfaction with the decision, arguing that they had attended the over three-hour meeting, only to not be heard.

