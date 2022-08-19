BRICK TOWNSHIP — The Brick Police Athletic League [PAL] is set to hold their 8th annual classic car show on Aug. 20, featuring collectible cars, music and barbecue food, in order to raise money for children’s programs through the organization.

The event will be taking place at the Brick Township PAL Building at 60 Drum Point Road, with the field opening to participating cars at 8 a.m. and fully kicking off for the public at 10 a.m. Hamburgers, hot dogs and sausage sandwiches will be available for attendees, along with a DJ, raffle and over one hundred cars to appreciate. Awards will also be given out to four separate categories of cars.

Show Chairman and Brick PAL Director Ernest Caponegro explained that the cars featured will be over 20-25 years old, saying that people can expect to see cars from the 1940s to modern time, collectibles and other special vehicles.

The Brick PAL Car Show began in 2013, with a year missed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have a car show as a way to help bring some people to the neighborhood, let them know about the service that the Brick Police Athletic League offers,” said Mr. Caponegro. “This is one of the programs we do. It’s a car show, brings people in, and they hear about the PAL. All of the proceeds go to all of the children’s programs; we have after-school care, daycare, sports events, boxing, dance– all different types of things that the PAL offers to area children.”

Brick PAL, according to Mr. Caponegro, works to provide accessible services to people in the area, which is especially needed with the current economy. The PAL summer camp, which is one of the various programs that the organization offers, is an affordable camp where children can experience beach and amusement park trips. Other sporting activities and daycare services will also be benefited by the event.

All American Ford in Point Pleasant has helped the PAL run the event for the past five years, as well.

Mr. Caponegro explained that he had a love for classic cars since he was a kid, with his father owning a 1957 T-Bird that he greatly admired. Since then, he had always been involved in classic cars, purchasing a 1980 Triumph TR7 as his first new car in 1980– one that will be present at the event.

“You know, every boy’s dream is to have something from the 1960s muscle car,” he said.

