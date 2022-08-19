POINT PLEASANT — Barbara Fritz has been named as the new executive director of the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce.

Former Executive Director Gloria DeFalco throughout the month of August has worked to help with a smooth transition.

Ms. DeFalco said, “My family business is right down the street which will allow me to continue helping Barbara learn the ropes. I’m leaving our Board of Directors, our members, and the community in good hands.”

Ms. Fritz said, “I am so excited to be given the opportunity as the executive director for the Point Pleasant Chamber of Commerce. I’ve been a lifelong resident of the Jersey Shore and I now have the opportunity to get to know the local businesses in a different capacity. It will be exciting and fun to work side by side with our members and community at town events.”

She said her goals are to seamlessly step into position and keep up the momentum and success that Ms. DeFalco and the Board of Directors have created and continue to grow their membership.

