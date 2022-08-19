POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers planned to perform a survey of the Manasquan Inlet on Thursday, Aug. 18, to assess a growing accumulation of sand along the south jetty, with results expected on Friday. Local boat captains say the sandbar, visible at low tide, has begun to pose navigational safety concerns.

The sand has been steadily building up throughout the summer with south winds pushing it into the inlet that connects the Manasquan River to the Atlantic Ocean, according to Howard Bogan Jr., who captains the 125-foot Jamaica party-fishing boat.

But due to shoaling over the past 10 days, the sandbar has grown approximately 40 feet, narrowing access for boats coming in and out of the inlet, according to Mr. Bogan.

The government dredge Murden was dredging the Manasquan Inlet as recently as last week to clear shoaling at the entrance to the inlet.

However, since that time, the shoaling against the jetty on the south side of the inlet has reached never-before-seen levels, U.S. Rep. Chris Smith said in a press release.

Previous surveys performed by the Army Corps show that the federal channel remains navigable and access will be monitored as the Army Corps coordinates with the U.S. Coast Guard on the developing issue.

Congressman Smith intervened with the Army Corps and met leaders in the New Jersey fishing industry while surveying the inlet on Monday, Aug. 15.

