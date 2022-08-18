SPRING LAKE — Hundreds of life-saving tourniquets were delivered to Ukraine’s frontline thanks to a Spring Lake man and affiliates of Christian Brothers Academy [CBA.]

Jim Keady, a politician, activist and educator spearheaded an initiative to raise funds for the military-grade tourniquets along with the help of some CBA alumni, students, faculty and coaches. Mr. Keady himself is a CBA alumnus, class of 1989, and currently coaches soccer there.

Mr. Keady and CBA teamed up with Third Wave Volunteers, a non-profit organization that has been providing disaster relief across the world for over 20 years. The organization is set up to “mobilize medical and non-medical responders and sustainable aid to underserved and affected communities.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Keady has years of disaster relief experience, aiding New Jersey after Superstorm Sandy, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian. Additionally, he has assisted refugees during the Syrian refugee crisis, working in Greece and Afghanistan.

It was while Mr. Keady was working in the Bahamas when he worked with Alison Thompson, the founder of Third Wave Volunteers.

“… Alison Thompson and I worked together in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian and we both served in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria and on Lesvos with the refugee crisis,” said Mr. Keady. “I saw that she was doing field medic trainings on the front lines in Ukraine and I was aware from other relief worker colleagues that there was a pressing need for military-grade tourniquets for both military and civilian field medics.

“The requests for these supplies were just not being met and I wanted to help,” he said.

This is an excerpt of the print article. For more on this story, read The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.