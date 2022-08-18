AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Local Boy Scout Sean Annitto was promoted to Eagle Scout Aug. 5 at the Avon Marina as a result of completing two community-based projects, and receiving 21 merit badges.

Sean, who is a member of Troop 89, set out to clean up Sylvan Lake as one of his required projects. “He formulated his own group to come… he got people to show up, directed them, and did a good job,” said his Scout Leader, Tim Gallagher. In addition, he built two bat boxes to remove insects that had become pests in the area. The boxes are meant to attract bats that eat mosquitoes and beetles.

Tons of people were at his ceremony, including Eagle Scouts who had received their promotions years ago, said Mr. Gallagher. “They all showed up for him.”

His mother Kathleen Annitto also told The Coast Star, “He received this promotion for demonstrating leadership… he is a leader amongst his peers and in the community.”

Mr. Gallagher shared this sentiment adding, “Sean showed leadership as an assistant patrol leader and earned tons of merits.”

Sean has also been recognized for his academic achievement at St. Rose High School. He had graduated this year in the top 10 of his class with a near perfect grade point average. Proving that while a scout, he could remain active in his studies, as an emergency medical responder, a beach lifeguard, part of the ANSWER [Area Network of Shore Water Emergency Responders] Team, and juggle two jobs.

Sean will be attending Clemson University in the fall and has overall shown he is “a pretty remarkable kid,” said Ms. Annitto.

