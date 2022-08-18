AVON-BY-THE-SEA — The Avon Public library presents the “Eyes of the Wild” animal show at the Avon’s Pavilion on Aug. 24, marking the end of their summer program. This annual showing has been conducted for the past 15 years, according to Library Director Sheila Watson.

The show will be at 1:30 p.m. and was announced on the library’s website with the question, “Which animals will Travis bring this year?” In the past, owner of the organization Travis Gale had brought an Arctic fox, baby kangaroo and albino wallaby, said Ms. Watson. Mr. Gale’s sister, Pam Guzzi said that there are usually two animals the audience is able to touch, while the rest are observed and only handled by the expert.

“Eyes of the Wild” is an exotic animal rescue that strives to give animals the “proper care and quality of life they deserve,” as written on their website. The rescue encourages audience members at all of their showings to learn, enjoy, advocate, and protect. “Travis brings the program to schools and libraries to spread this message,” Ms. Guzzi told The Coast Star.

In addition to petting the animals, Ms. Guzzi said, Mr. Gale will tell the audience where the animals come from, what they eat, their survival skills, and even their background stories before they were rescued. She also said her brother was previously a teacher and is very good with the kids; giving them a lively and educational performance.

She is grateful for the program being brought back year after year in Avon because it is what kept them going, especially during the pandemic. Ms. Watson added that the animal show is a part of their tradition and it is always nice to wrap up the library’s summer programs this way. “This is not your run of the mill animal show,” she said.

