AVON-BY-THE-SEA — Environmental Commission members were particularly pleased to discuss their approval of the Shade Tree Committee on Aug. 16 at their monthly meeting. The assembly of the new committee was approved by commissioners on Aug. 8.

The objective of this group is to “better monitor the types of trees that get planted in the town,” said member Sandra McLaughlin, who led the discussion Wednesday night. She is confident that the group will be able to better advise the borough on proper care and stewardship of tree planting, in accordance with their approved ordinance.

“We’ve lost a lot of trees because of new construction,” she said. “Replacing these trees with non-native species is not the best choice.” The trees planted going forward will be able to provide food for wildlife and not invade indigneous species.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. McLaughlin also said she plans to work closely with the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and as soon as a solid committee is put together, they can begin planning.

There appears to be three items already on her agenda, which were addressed at the meeting. Ms. McLaughlin would like to survey lots [in September] that will be designated to future tree plantings and continue the Environmental Committee’s research for grants that will fund these plantings.

Additionally, the committee would need to conduct outreach programs. In the works is a possible Arbor Day, which will entail planting a tree for each graduating class in the borough. Another idea of Ms. McLaughlin’s is to host presentations for the community regarding health and stewardship. The other committee members condoned her ideas for potential outreach. Member Stephen Mozourt said that a presentation will tell the public, “This is where the trees are and this is why they are important.”

The group will continue to formulate ideas and a solid roster for the Shade Tree Committee, as per their discussion on Wednesday.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.

Check out our other Avon-by-the-Sea stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.