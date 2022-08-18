BELMAR — The 46th annual Belmar Five Mile Run will be returning Labor Day weekend on Saturday, Sept. 4. Registration is currently open and can be found on belmar5.com.

The race is set for 8 a.m. and will begin at Ocean and Second avenues. Additionally, a kids race will take place the evening before on Sept. 3, and will have a variety of activities, according to the Belmar Five website.

The cost is $35 for pre-registration between June 1 and Aug. 28, and $40 for week-of and day-of race registration, which is in-person only. Late registration is the day of the race from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m., which is also when runners should pick up their bibs and T-shirts.

Registration includes a finisher medal and Race Technical T-shirt for all runners registered through Aug. 28. Late race registrants while supplies last. Also, registration includes post-race food and refreshments and tote bag/drawstring backpack for the first 2000 Belmar Five Mile registered entrants, according to the website.

After the race, there is an awards ceremony at 9:30 a.m. at Silver Lake Gazebo. According to the race’s website, awards are as follows: Top Five Male/Female – $150, $125, $100, $75, $50; Masters [40 and over] – Top Five Male/Female – $125, $100, $75, $50, $25; Belmar Full Time Resident – Top Male/Female – $25; Wheelchair – Top Male/Female – $25; Five-Year Age Groups -– Top 3 Male/Female – Belmar 5 Beach Towel.

After the awards ceremony, there will be an after-party at Bar Anticipation in Lake Como with barbecue, entertainment and drinks. There will also be a team awards presentation, lots of gift cards donated by local merchants and two bicycles compliments of Budweiser.

The kids races, for ages 1 to 12, begin the Friday evening before the Belmar Five at 6 p.m. Registration fees for the kids race are as follows: $13 pre-registration June 1 to Aug. 28; and $15 for week-of and day-of race registration, which is in-person only. Registration for the kids race includes a finisher medal, a race T-shirt and kids activities.

T-shirt and bib pickup times and locations for the Belmar Five and kids race are as follows; Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Goodwill Hose Co., 610 7th Ave., Belmar; Thursday, Sept. 1 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Bar Anticipation, 703 16th Ave., Lake Como; Friday, Sept. 2 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Silver Lake Park, Ocean Ave between Fifth and Sixth avenues, Belmar, and Saturday, Sept. 3 from 6:30 to 7:45 a.m. at the race site.

