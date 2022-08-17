SEA GIRT — As hot and dry weather conditions continue, Mayor Donald Fetzer has asked borough residents to be aware of a statewide drought watch that was issued by New Jersey Commissioner of Environmental Protection, Shawn M. LaTourette on Aug. 9.

“We have plenty of water within our allocation, I just want everybody to be aware and conserve where they can, there’s no crisis at the moment, but the Governor just upped the drought restrictions from normal to watch, the next step is warning and that would get into water restrictions that would be state-mandated,” said Mayor Fetzer.

The mayor thanked Mike McArthur, the borough’s Department of Public Works [DPW] manager and Trevor Palmer, the DPW’s assistant manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our public works folks, Mike [McArthur] and Trevor [Palmer] have been doing an awesome job keeping things working, they’ve replaced pumps, they’ve replaced impellers and filters all the while keeping the water going out to the public,” Mayor Fetzer noted.

Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration is currently urging New Jersey residents and businesses to conserve water and avoid worsening water supply conditions as a result of the watch, which hadn’t been issued in the state since 2016.

“We are entering a drought watch and please be cognizant of that as you’re watering your lawns and washing your cars,” said Sea Girt Council President Diane Anthony during the most recent council meeting on Aug. 10.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Sea Girt stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.