SEA GIRT — Several members of the borough council took issue last week with the planning and zoning board’s contention that the recently approved Crescent Park paddle court plan is not in line with the 2018 Master Plan. The planning board was nearly unanimous in that position during its July meeting.

The borough council, in June, approved the development of the court despite months of opposition from residents who argue that it would be damaging to the park and the environment.

Board members expressed their opposition, which is non-binding, following a courtesy presentation of the paddle court plan by borough engineer Peter R. Avakian at their July meeting.

Council President Diane Anthony, who also sits on the planning board, said that while she was not present at the most recent meeting of the planning board on July 25, she has since listened to the meeting’s audio recording in its entirety.

“I have some concerns as to the discussion that took place between the planning board chair, planning board vice chair and planning board members surrounding Sea Girt’s master plan,” she said, disputing claims that the council had “disregarded the master plan” in its approval of plans for a second paddle tennis court at Crescent Park.

The master plan encourages passive and active recreation but also stresses the importance of maintaining the environment for current and future generations.

