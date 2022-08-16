BRADLEY BEACH- Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures to the surrounding area along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials.

According to the Bradley Beach Police Department, the sinkholes occurred on the beachfront between Lake Terrace and McCabe Avenue on Thursday and Friday.

Leonard Guida, the Police Chief and Emergency Management Coordinator for Bradley Beach, indicated that the closures cover a small area.

“We have two small areas located at Lake Terrace and Ocean Park Avenue, where we have two outflow pipes. We’ve fenced them off and are in the middle of a conversation with the army core of engineers and state DEP regarding moving forward and correcting the situation.

Chief. Guida stated that there are multiple small-sized sinkholes encompassing an area of 15 ft. and indicated they are located closer to the surf.

“We haven’t made a decision yet on how we are going forward with reference to the maintenance of the outflow pipes,” Said Chief Guida.

Mayor Larry Fox, as part of his newsletter, posted Friday on the borough website and confirmed the situation to the public.

“We have encountered some sinkholes at the McCabe Avenue beach. It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area. The cause is a few breaches in the outflow pipe near the beachfront. We are working with the Army Corp of Engineers, the Department of Environmental Protection, and our internal team [Office of Emergency Management, Public Works] to deal with this issue,” said, Mayor Fox.

Chief Guida stated it’s unclear at this point how long it will take to conduct maintenance on the outflow pipes and clear the sinkholes, which are fenced off at the moment.

“I don’t believe it’s anything to be concerned about. I just recommend staying clear of the fenced-off areas,” said Chief Guida.

