FREEHOLD — A Long Branch man was arrested for allegedly attempting to have sex with a 13-year-old girl in Belmar, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.

Samuel H. Christopher, 66, was arrested after a joint investigation by the prosecutor’s office and the FBI that began in the beginning of the summer. He was charged with second-degree luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault of a minor, third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual contact with a minor, authorities said.

The investigation, according to the prosecutor’s office, consisted of an undercover officer posing as a 13-year-old girl and talking to Mr. Christopher online over the course of the summer.

Mr. Christopher allegedly was explicit about wanting to engage in sexual activity with the 13-year-old girl, and made arrangements to meet her in Belmar, the prosecutor’s office said. He was taken into custody at the time and place he’d arranged to meet the girl, without incident.

“This defendant’s conduct was calculating, manipulative and disturbingly predatory,” Acting Prosecutor Linskey said in a press release. “We are relieved that when he arrived at the location of his choosing earlier this week, he was met by officers waiting to take him into custody – not a young girl he sought to victimize.”

Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Stephanie Dugan and Joseph Competello were assigned Mr. Christopher’s case. The prosecutor’s statement said that Mr. Christopher’s legal representation had not yet been available to disclose.

Mr. Christopher could face up to 10 years if convicted of either of the second degree charges that have been filed against him, authorities said.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office urges citizens with information on Mr. Christopher’s activities to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Dawn Correia at 800-533-7443.

