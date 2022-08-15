BRICK TOWNSHIP — The town council approved the submission of the Brick Municipal Alliance Grant strategic plan at the Tuesday meeting, paving the way for the township’s renewal in the state’s current grant funding process for substance abuse prevention resources.

The Governor’s Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse funds the Municipal Alliances for the Prevention of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, of which Brick Township is a part of. This state program provides funds to counties and municipalities for the education and engagement of residents, local government and law enforcement, schools and more on the matter of alcohol and drug abuse throughout New Jersey.

According to the resolution, Brick “recognizes that abuse of alcohol and drugs is a serious problem in our society amongst persons of all ages” while recognizing that “it is incumbent upon not only public officials but upon the entire community to take action to prevent such abuses in our community.” Because of these reasons, the township has renewed their application for the state programming.

The grant funding comes from the Drug Enforcement Demand Reduction [DEDR], passing from the state into the Ocean County Health Department, where it is then divided into the Municipal Alliances based on factors including uniform crime report and population.

Councilwoman Andrea Zapcic explained to The Ocean Star, “The funding cycle is five years, and they call the application a strategic plan. So basically, each of the five years, there’s a renewal application– this is the renewal of the current grant funding process.”

The strategic plan outlines the DEDR grant funding amount of $21,773 for the fiscal year of 2023. An additional $5,443 was noted, as the grant requires a cash match by the municipalities, which is more money that the township plans to invest in the program. In-Kind funding, or other substance abuse prevention efforts that the town is supporting, was listed in the plan as $16,329. In-Kind projects can include office space, volunteer time, or other programs related to substance abuse prevention that are not being funded by the grant, according to Ms. Zapcic.

