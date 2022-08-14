POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A juvenile pedestrian was struck and fatally injured at the Forman Avenue train crossing in Point Pleasant Beach on Sunday, according to New Jersey Transit.

New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation at this time.

New Jersey Transit Train 4749 on the New Jersey Coast Line departed from Long Branch at 3:51 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Bay Head at 4:36 p.m., with the incident occurring at 4:28 p.m., according to NJ transit.

NJ Transit said that there were no reported injuries to the nine passengers and crew members.

