WALL TOWNSHIP — Wall police have arrested and charged a 27-year-old township man in the motor vehicle death last June of an 82-year-old Brick man.

Nolan T. Dickson, 27, is charged with 2nd Degree Vehicular Homicide and 3rd Degree Causing Death While Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License. Wall police arrested Mr. Dickson on Aug. 1.



At 10:09 a.m. on June 27, 2021, members of the Wall Township Police Department responded to a report of a head-on collision on State Highway 35 just north of the intersection with Lakewood Road.



Upon arrival, the officer encountered three involved vehicles: a 2019 BMW430i driven by Mr. Dickson, a 2019 Honda CRV and a 2017 Toyota Camry driven by Paul Yuro of Brick, who didn’t survive the accident.



Mr. Dickson was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Yuro was also transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center for severe injuries by Wall Township Emergency Medical Services and paramedics from Hackensack Meridian, where he later died from his injuries.



An investigation by the Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team [SCART], the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Fatal Accident Investigation Unit, and the Wall Township Police Department determined that Mr. Dickson was driving his vehicle recklessly under the influence of intoxicating substances at the time of the collision.

The investigation further revealed that Dickson’s vehicle was traveling on State Highway 35 southbound when he struck the rear of the 2019 Honda CRV and then crossed over the double yellow line into northbound traffic, striking the vehicle being operated by Mr. Yuro.



This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Meghan Doyle. Mr. Dickson is represented by Mitchell Ansell, Esq. with an office in Ocean Township.



According to the provisions of New Jersey’s No Early Release Act [NERA], If Mr. Dickson is convicted of a second-degree offense of this nature, he would be subject to a term of up to ten years in state person, with 85 percent of the term to be served before the possibility of parole.



