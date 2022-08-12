POINT PLEASANT — The borough council has authorized the borough’s engineers, Remington & Vernick Engineers, to submit a $500,000 grant application to the state for the reconstruction of Boulton Avenue from Lakewood Road to Herbertsville Road.

According to Borough Administrator Frank Pannucci, it will be a total reconstruction project.

Mayor Robert Sabosik said, “I am very confident we are going to get the full funding for this project. The New Jersey Department of Transportation has seen what we’ve accomplished the last few years with the grants they’ve already awarded us and they tend to award grants to those that are consistently tackling big projects on a regular basis. We’ve done a record number of roads the last few years from simple paving to complete reconstruction and we have more to do.”

Councilman Joe Furmato, chairman of the Public Works Committee, said, “While we are doing a lot, we realistically cannot get to every road at once. But we are making great progress and eventually, we’ll have gotten to everyone over the next few years. One thing I want to point out is our new ordinance that the mayor previously talked about. We are trying to curb utility companies from tearing up newly paved roads when they do their infrastructure improvements.”

“The State Board of Public Utilities allows them to do so, and a town cannot stop them. So we are now going to be making them pave curb to curb, so to speak, when they disturb a newly paved road, in order to help maintain the structure and aesthetics of our road projects for as many years as possible,” Mr. Furmato said.

