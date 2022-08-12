BRICK TOWNSHIP — The township held a fishing derby on Saturday, Aug. 6 for children ages 14 and under, with an estimated 50 to 80 children participating in the event at Lake Riviera Park.

The participants, who paid a fee of $5 to enter in the derby, brought their rods, bait and other equipment to the park at 6 a.m., to both enjoy the sport and vie for prize awards.

“Everybody had a lot of fun,” said Kevin Burdge, an organizer of the event who served as its weightmaster. “For a lot of kids, it’s kind of their first real time fishing – the parents bring them there.”

Mr. Burdge said that the fish caught this year were smaller in size than last year’s fish, but teaching kids about the sport is truly important.

“I think it’s good to get the kids out in the outdoors, especially now. You know, getting kids out there fishing– it introduces them to the sport,” he said. “I think it’s great.”

Coming in first place, with the largest fish caught, was Gage Farber. Second place was awarded to James Troisi, and in third place was Julia Swanheart.

Prizes were donated by the event’s two sponsors, the Brick Walmart and Gabriel’s Bait and Tackle on Mantoloking Road.

Director of Recreation Daniel Santaniello told The Ocean Star that the event gets bigger every year, adding that, “It’s nice to see people go to our area parks here in Brick Township, and we get to show them off, because a lot of people aren’t familiar with Lake Riviera Park.”

“We are such a large, large town, but when we do these events, you get that small-town feeling, and that’s what we always try to do, is keep the community close within each other, and we don’t want to be known as this huge town where people don’t know each other, so these things bring everyone together,” said Mr. Santaniello. “It is a town-wide activity that ages can enjoy.”

