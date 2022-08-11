SPRING LAKE — Mayor Jennifer Naughton gave residents an update during Tuesday night’s council meeting on the borough’s efforts to prevent and act on the recent car thefts that have been taking place across Spring Lake and New Jersey.

Since January, according to Mayor Naughton, there have been nine car thefts within Spring Lake. She added that three of the vehicles had been recovered, and that Spring Lake police officers have halted multiple other attempts.

“It is a Spring Lake issue, but it’s also a statewide issue,” she said. “It is really fueled by the car thief, I’m going to call them ‘gangs,’ hiring juveniles to do exactly what they’re doing.

“I can also tell you that we do not go for high-speed car chases… with the chances of somebody else in town; a child on a bike, or someone in a car being hurt or killed during a high-speed chase for a [stolen] car,” Mayor Naughton said. “So we don’t do them, and the state police does not recommend that we do them.”

Something that is being done, according to the mayor, is a more efficient use of police radio, as well as the implementation of more license plate readers in Spring Lake police cars. This decision came after a meeting with the borough’s public safety committee and police Chief Edward Kerr.

Automated license plate readers, or ALPRs, are “high-tech devices [that] allow law enforcement agencies to compare plate numbers against those of stolen cars or cars driven by people suspected of being involved in criminal… activities,” as the National Conference of State Legislatures defines them.

“There are 13 to 14 entrances into town, and it is difficult to monitor every one of them,” the mayor said. “It’s a frustrating situation for all of us and all of the towns that are experiencing it.

