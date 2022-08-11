POINT PLEASANT BEACH — A newly formed sandbar on the Point Pleasant Beach side of the Manasquan Inlet has boaters worrying about safety.

Over the past five days the sand bar has grown approximately 40 feet, narrowing access for boats coming in and out of the inlet, according to Howard Bogan Jr., who captains the 125-foot Jamaica party fishing boat.

“It’s really getting big fast, and I’ve never seen it build up at that part of the inlet,” said Mr. Bogan, who regards the situation as an emergency.

“And it’s at the part now where it can get dangerous if it gets built up anymore than that.”

Mr. Bogan’s daughter, Nicole Bogan said she has emailed U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, regarding the situation.

“A dredge was just there a week ago, cleared the sand, and it is back even worse than before,” she said in the email. “It would be a tragedy if this inlet were closed. If immediate action is not taken there will be a disaster. Boats and lives will be lost.”

Mayor Paul Kanitra told The Ocean Star on Thursday that the municipality has reached out to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is awaiting a response.

Fishermen have begun utilizing the sandbar, with some wading into the waters just feet away from boats passing by.

Patrick Cappiello of Brick Township was casting a line out hoping to catch some fish from the shore of the newly formed sandbar on Thursday.

“I was surprised when I first got here. I always come here and hangout and I’ve never seen it like this,” said Mr. Cappiello. “Usually this is all under water — we would be under the water by 10 feet right now.”

