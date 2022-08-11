MANASQUAN — Jaspan Hardware, a fixture at the corner of Main and South streets downtown for nearly four decades, is set to close its doors at the end of September.

The building has been sold to George Gyftakis, who also owns the adjacent building. No one has been found to purchase and operate the hardware business, co-owned by Marc Geller and Don Jaspan.

“We’re trying to sell it. We just haven’t been able to find the right buyer. It’s never too late, if someone steps up,” Mr. Geller, of Brick, said on Tuesday.

Mr. Jaspan, also of Brick, said, “I’m here 39 years, but when I was a kid I worked for my father, so [I have] 50 years in the hardware business. After 39 years, it’s time to move on. I have no plans as of yet. Possibly move down to Florida, but that’s in the future.”

Mr. Geller said a reason of his for closing the store is that, “After 39 years, stuff is getting heavier, the body is not holding up well. It’s a lot of physical activity here, so it’s not getting any easier.

“It’s tough getting employees,” he added. “I’m also involved in another business, Three-3s Brewing Company in Hammonton, and I split my time between both. So now I’ll be able to devote some more time to that,” he said.

History of Jaspan Hardware

Mr. Geller said they opened the Manasquan business in October 1983.

“My father-in-law and his brother were in the hardware business, up in Elizabeth. They both bought a summer house on Brielle Road. … they would spend their summers down the shore. “So one day we decided to get into the family business, what we did know, so we wound up in the hardware business,” he said.

The building at 91 Main St., which dates from the 19th century, has a long history of operating as a hardware store. Previously, it was The General Store hardware business.

“Obviously, their business up north was different; it was quiet in the summer because everyone was down the shore, and summertime is our busiest time.

“It’s been excellent over the years. You have your ups and downs. Everything’s been steady,” Mr. Geller said.

He noted that “The business has changed over the years, from back when Manasquan was a lot of beach bungalows. Now you have the bigger, fancier houses. The quantity of people has diminished, but the items they are buying are different.”

Back in the bungalow heydays, Mr. Geller said, “You’d have a lot of group rentals, where kids would destroy the place in the summer. So they, the kids or the landlords, would come to us to patch the house back up for the next season. We used to sell a lot of spackling and repair-type items.

“Now, people have year-round houses so they are buying nicer, higher-end things. You don’t have people repairing the hole in the wall every week, or the broken window.

“Now, they are buying the fancier gas grill, the nicer patio furniture, the higher-end beach chairs instead of the garbage-y ones. They’re not just looking to buy something for the summer and throw it to the curb.”

