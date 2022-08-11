BRADLEY BEACH — Results of a digital survey conducted by the borough to assess the options and priorities of the community on the future of the former First Methodist Church property have revealed that 74.9 percent of respondents oppose the proposed project. The analysis shows that 25.1 percent of respondents said they favor the project.

Residents will have a second opportunity to voice their opinion on whether the borough should renovate the vacant structure as a community center, on a non-binding referendum question set to appear on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

Miranda Nash of Communications Design Consulting analyzed the survey results and presented the “Community Survey Analysis Highlights” document to the council.

ADVERTISEMENT

The analysis of the survey is available to the public at bradleybeachnj.gov under Bradley Beach Announcements.

In a message on the borough’s website to residents regarding the survey results, Mayor Larry Fox said he was excited by the response rate of 927 verified submissions and he thanked all respondents.

“The comments you provided will be considered and evaluated. We have a wonderful, responsive community,” said Mayor Fox.

The survey was open from July 15 to 31. Access was accompanied by clarifying information about the possible development of the property, including a proposed budget.

The survey was accessible on computers, tablets and mobile phones with internet connectivity. Digital access to the survey was also available at the Bradley Beach Public Library.

Data for the survey states that there were 927 verified responses with 88 percent being residential property owners.

Some 99.8 percent responded in English and there were 604 mobile device responses, 303 desktop responses and 20 tablet responses.

The survey included a detailed chart titled “Local Tax impact to the taxpayer for 319 LaReine Avenue,” which stated that there are 1,931 taxed resident properties in Bradley Beach as of 2022.

The chart identified mean and median assessed property values and calculated the 10-year cumulative cost to the taxpayer.

The chart included a note, “Through 2034, the tax burden increases to a total of $14.5 million. This figure includes all projected operational costs (property acquisition, repairs, and operating) through 2034.”

Survey respondents were asked to confirm they understand the tax implications of the project after being shown this charge and 93.5% of respondents said ‘yes.’

BALLOT QUESTION

The question voters will see in November is as follows: “Should the Borough of Bradley Beach renovate its Borough-owned real property and currently vacant structure located at 319 Lareine Ave, Block 41, Lot 1, in order to create a municipal community center, at an estimated cost of $10,000,000?

“Voting yes means you want the Borough to take the necessary steps to renovate the public property and vacant structure located at 319 Lareine Avenue, Block 41, Lot 1, in order to create a municipal community center, at an estimated cost of $10,000,000.”

“Voting no means you do not want the borough to take the necessary steps to renovate the public property and vacant structure located at 319 Lareine Ave, Block 41, Lot 1, in order to create a municipal community center, at an estimated cost of $10,000,000.”

MAIN STREET

IMPROVEMENTS PREFERRED

Respondents were asked to rank six potential borough projects in order of their interest/needs.

Main Street improvements were ranked as number one in the survey, followed by beach and dune improvements, sewer system upgrades, bulkhead for storm resilience and public works consolidation. Trailing at number six was the 319 LaReine Ave. Community Center project.

Respondents were then asked if they would like to leave a comment or opinion on project prioritization.

“Willingness to leave comments and feedback is a great gauge for engagement. Respondents were an active, articulate bunch. These responses are an incredible resource for the borough,” Ms. Nash’s analysis report read.

About 35 percent of respondents opted to leave a comment, which is over 300 responses for the borough to read, digest and potentially act on, according to Ms. Nash’s analysis report.

Respondents who were in favor of the project were presented with potential uses of the space to rank in order of interest.

The building use rankings are as follows: a communal activity space, an event/exhibit/performing arts space, a welcome center and historical society, a community garden, short-term childcare, a remote-work flex space, a cafe and an indoor park.

PROJECT COST PROJECTED

TO TOP $10 MILLION

On June 15, the community heard a project presentation from DIGroupArchitecture and T&M Associates, with seven professionals available to answer residents’ questions and concerns.

Based on the group’s eight-week study of the site, it is estimated to cost the borough approximately $10,717,661 for the building to be remediated to code, retrofitted and renovated.

Following that meeting, borough officials began to develop the survey.

“From that point, we shifted to a survey — something that was brought up in the town hall meetings,” said Mayor Fox.

The manager of the survey was Ms. Nash of Communications Design Consulting.

The survey’s resident team was comprised of Robyn Flipse, Lauren Saracene, Refet Kaplan, Christine Dickler, Barb Carlucci and Paula Gavin.

The mayor was not involved in the survey development except to provide requested information including data about four to five separate projects the town is considering pursuing in the near future.

RESIDENTS TURNED AWAY

Mayor Fox and Mairin Bellack invited local news representatives from The Coast Star in Manasquan and The Coaster in Asbury Park to what they called an “Editorial Board Meeting” on Monday, Aug. 8.

Ms. Bellack said in an email, “There has been misinformation about the LaReine Ave. Church floating around social media. This meeting is to help facilitate accurate information and to address false rumors through credible publications.”

Officials attending included Mayor Fox, Business Administrator Kimberly Humphrey and Ms. Bellack, the borough’s communications director.

The meeting, however, was not open to the public, although four residents, Thomas J. Coan, Paula Gentempo, Dan Greenberg and Paul Neshamkin, president of the Bradley Beach Historical Society, sought to attend.

The individuals were turned away by Ms. Bellack at the door.

Mr. Neshamkin told The Coast Star that he was informed that the meeting was taking place by a social media post on the Bradley Beach NJ Community Facebook page.

“It was mentioned if there was going to be a press conference at 11 a.m. and basically it was asking if anybody knew about it,” said Mr. Neshamkin. “I responded and said if it was open to the public I was going to go and see if I could ask any questions.”

Mr. Neshamkin said he was surprised that the meeting was closed to the public and that he was prepared to ask questions regarding the survey’s overall validity.

“I thought at least it would be open to the public. I didn’t fully expect to ask any questions but I thought it was a public meeting. When I arrived I noticed on the door that they weren’t calling it a press conference, they were calling it an editorial board meeting, invitation only.”

Mr. Neshamkin said he absolutely plans to vote in the November referendum stating, “We will be definitely communicating with the residents of the borough of Bradley Beach in trying to win their support in the referendum.”

Mayor Fox plans to hold town hall informational meetings that are open to the public regarding the survey results before the referendum vote.

During these meetings, residents will be able to voice any concerns they may have as well as ask questions.

Check out our other Bradley Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.