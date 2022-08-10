LAVALLETTE — The 19th annual two-mile Lavallette Breast Cancer Walk, “Together, We Can Lick This,” took place Sunday morning with over 1,051 walkers, raising over $41,000 for breast cancer research and awareness.

Survivors, supporters, family and friends came out to participate in the walk creating a sea of pink to raise awareness for anyone affected by the disease.

The Tone Foundation, the Lavallette PBA 372 and The American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer come together each year to present the walk to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Owners of the Music Man Singing Ice Cream Shoppe, Aggie Roberts and his wife, Josephine organize the charity walk each year.

Together they found the Tone Foundation back in 2004 following the opening of the shop.

The couple was inspired by Mr. Roberts’s mother, Antoinette “Toni” Agliata, who was a nine-year breast cancer survivor when the organization was started, and combined their marketing experience to create the organization.

This was the first year without Ms. Agliata present, as she died last year, just following the walk, at the age of 91.

The Tone Foundation, named after Ms. Agliata’s nickname, is a non-profit organization that works to raise awareness of early detection of breast cancer, as well as raise money for breast cancer research. One-hundred percent of the profits will be donated to the foundation.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

[more_lavallette]

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.