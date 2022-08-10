SPRING LAKE — The Spring Lake Public Library was draped with over 50 pieces of art, including paper mache projects, oil paintings and watercolor paintings when it brought back its annual art display for the 13th year this past Saturday.

From 6 to 8 p.m., a special opening reception and exhibition was held in the library, and between 150 and 200 people attended the event to admire the work of local artists, according to library director Janet Boldt.

The work, which will be on display in the library from now until Labor Day, was created by artists from Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights.

“It was a very successful show,” Ms. Boldt told The Coast Star. “Twenty-one artists participated … There were 52 pieces of art.”

The exhibition was also dedicated to Ani Slevin, the library’s former art show coordinator who died in February of last year. Ms. Slevin had her bachelors and masters degrees in Fine Art and is described as a “devoted art educator for over 25 years.”

