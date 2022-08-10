BRIELLE — The council chambers were standing-room only on Tuesday evening as residents gathered for the planning board meeting’s deliberations on two key agenda items: the subdivision of lots on Tamarack Drive and the construction of a roof over LaMondina’s outdoor patio space.

The generator that was powering Borough Hall through the town-wide power outage was not enough to support air conditioning in the nearly 200 year old building, resulting in the meeting being canceled, as outside temperatures flirted with the 100 degree mark.

“We may have been here for a long time this evening and while we want to hear what everyone has to say on the agenda items, we don’t want to put anyone’s health at risk,” said Corrine Trainor, chairperson of the board.

All agenda items will be pushed off to the September 13 Planning Board meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m. in-person at Borough Hall.

