BELMAR — For most, going to the beach is a day to relax and enjoy the sun, sand and sea. For disabled people however, relaxing on the sand can be difficult or nearly impossible… unless they’re at Belmar beach.

Over the last few years, Belmar has made tremendous progress in implementing disabled-accessible facilities across all its beaches. One will find ramps and blue mats, also known as mobi-mats, across each beach which give wheelchair users access to the sand.

“When the boardwalks were rebuilt, we built them with handicapped ramps at every intersection that you can get on the beach,” said Mayor Mark Walsifer. “And a few years ago we made it a point to make sure that we had those mats put down on the beach so that it made it easy for our special needs community to get onto the beach.”

The mayor added that the mats not only helped disabled persons, but also senior citizens and parents with children in strollers.

According to the mayor, the Americans with Disabilities Act [ADA] requires every beach to only have one disabled person-accessible entrance. However, Belmar has accessibility at all entrances.

