POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Beautification Committee has been working hard this summer maintaining the 11 gardens, 32 planters and 14 barrels in town.

Two major committee projects this year were redesigning the Ocean/Broadway Garden near the Manasquan Inlet and the Welcome Sign Garden on Route 35.

The Beautification Committee received a $5,200 grant from the Fisher Family Fund in the spring which was used towards the completion of these projects.

Thanks to the generosity of Steve and Sue Fisher the committee was able to revamp these two gardens this past spring, said Mary Lynn Ritchings, chair of the committee.

MJ Mitchell and Penny Mecca, who are committee members, designed the Ocean /Broadway Garden.

Lynn Botrell and Matt Abraham from Abraham’s Landscape Design and Nursery helped to procure all the plants and bushes in this garden. “They planted dwarf varieties of hydrangeas, crape myrtle, pines and butterfly bushes,” said Ms. Ritchings.

Other perennials in this garden are sedum, juniper, creeping phlox and irises.

