POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Over 200 year-round and part-time residents heard updates about their community from officials and professionals in town during the ninth annual Non-Resident Taxpayers Advisory Committee [NRTAC] meeting held in the Point Pleasant Beach High School gymnasium on Saturday morning.

“The speakers are an all star-team of town officials with excellent knowledge of Point Pleasant Beach. The attendees had interesting and valid questions,” Seth Sloan, chairman of the committee, told The Ocean Star.

Officials speaking included: Mayor Paul Kanitra, Councilman Mike Ramos, Police Chief Robert Kowalewski, Fire Chief Mike Brodeur, Captain of the Point Pleasant First Aid & Emergency Squad Sabrina Floretti, Quality of Life Director Kristen O’Rourke and Borough Engineer John M. Mele.

Real estate professionals Joanne Platz, a broker-sales associate at Coldwell Banker Riviera Realty, Inc. and Kim Allen, owner/broker at Barefoot Real Estate provided attendees with insight on the current real estate market.

Speakers from the business community were Alex Taylor, Marketing Strategist at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk and Ms. Allen representing the Chamber of Commerce.

Greg Gradel, treasurer of the Golden Gulls Senior Committee spoke of its success since forming in 2021.

Mr. Gradel also spoke about the newly launched Project ICE Program, a medical emergency program to further assist the community’s senior residents in their homes.

Point Beach currently has approximately 1,500 non-resident taxpayers, representing approximately 46 percent of the town.

A non-resident taxpayer is defined as the owner of a residential or commercial property in the municipality who pays property taxes but whose primary residence is outside the municipality and is therefore not eligible to vote in local elections.

The annual meeting provided an opportunity for these individuals and all community members to come together to air concerns and ask questions to their local officials and learn more about the work of the NRTAC, which was founded 11 years ago.

