SPRING LAKE— The Spring Lake Library will be opening its 13th Annual Art Showcase this Saturday.
The reception and opening exhibition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, located at 1501 Third Avenue.
The showcase will feature creations by local artists from both Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights.
In the past, the show has featured a variety of art mediums including glasswork, oil paintings, photography and more.
