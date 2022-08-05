SPRING LAKE— The Spring Lake Library will be opening its 13th Annual Art Showcase this Saturday.

The reception and opening exhibition will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, located at 1501 Third Avenue.

The showcase will feature creations by local artists from both Spring Lake and Spring Lake Heights.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, the show has featured a variety of art mediums including glasswork, oil paintings, photography and more.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Spring Lake stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Coast Star—on newsstands Thursday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Coast Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.