POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Point Pleasant Beach Environmental Commission in cooperation with the recreation committee will sponsor a viewing of the Save Barnegat Bay documentary film titled ‘Drift.’

The free showing will take place on Friday, Aug. 19 from 8 to 9 p.m. at the bandshell at Little Silver Lake in the municipality.

Some bench seating is available but attendees may also bring their own chairs.

ADVERTISEMENT

A rain date of Aug. 26 at 8 p.m. has been set.

To celebrate 50 years of preserving the Barnegat Bay, Save Barnegat Bay produced the film ‘Drift’ to tell the story of the bay through the voices and eyes of people who cherish it as a natural, recreational, and economic resource for the local community and all of New Jersey, according to the environmental commission.

The film allows the viewer to drift through 50 years of complex issues through a series of short vignettes using a variety of perspectives, viewpoints and experiences, according to the environmental commission.

For more on this story, read the next edition of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star—on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition.

Subscribe today! If you're not already an annual subscriber to The Ocean Star, get your subscription today! For just $34 per year, you will receive local mail delivery weekly, with pages and pages of local news and online access to our e-edition on Starnewsgroup.com.