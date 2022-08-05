POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The planning board has approved a plan to subdivide the Broadway Court Motel property into four lots for the eventual construction of single-family homes.

Broadway Court Motel, 304 Broadway, is in its 21st summer under the ownership of Gerald Bennett operating as Broadway Court Motel Inc.; however, the building has been standing since the mid-1950s.

The motel currently is open and operating, but the property is listed for sale.

“If somebody decides to buy it and they want to put it back to a conforming use, they would tear it down and put up four homes or if they wanted to run it as a hotel, they could do that,” said Mr. Bennett.

RC Burdick Engineers & Associates, a structural and civil engineering firm in Point Pleasant, gave testimony during the board’s July 20 meeting, before the board voted unanimously to approve the application by Broadway Court Motel Inc.

“I agree with Councilman Cavagnaro; it’ll be nice to have a couple more houses there as a nice gateway to town,” said Mayor Paul Kanitra, who is a member of the planning board.

