POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The skyline above the beachfront was filled with an assortment of colorful kites for children and adults alike to admire on Monday and Tuesday during Jenkinson’s Boardwalk annual kite festival.

The event which offered a kite display, music, games and prizes was held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crowds of delighted spectators were able to enjoy both the beach and the kites which came in various shapes, sizes and shades.

Lisa Lightbody, manager of marketing and social media at Jenkinson’s Boardwalk said that she is excited for the kite festival to return each summer.

“It’s just a fun day. A lot of different kites will be going up throughout the day depending on the wind,” said Ms. Lightbody, adding, “It’s nice you can see the kites from down the boardwalk and in town.”

