POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Eight sea turtles healed by the nonprofit Sea Turtle Recovery [STR] were released back into the Atlantic Ocean early Tuesday morning near Water Street in Point Pleasant Beach.

To the delight of crowds of onlookers who were gathered along the beachfront, the eight patients, some faster than others, made their way to the shoreline to catch a wave taking them back to their homes.

“Some of them take a while to get acclimated picking the first wave and some of them just say ‘I’m out of here,’ but either way you watch it and you know that these sea turtles are not only saved by us — but they’re going to save a species. There’s nothing more magical,” said Brandi Biehl, co-executive officer of STR.

Since its founding in 2014 and in December of 2016 opening a facility inside the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange, STR has mended and released 85 turtles back into the ocean.

“The zoo lets us use a building there rent-free, which is a huge help,” said Ms. Biehl.

Among the eight sea turtles released two were loggerheads and six Kemp’s ridley species. Many of the rescued sea turtles experienced cold stunning, which is when sea turtles become very weak and inactive due to exposure to cold temperatures. This commonly occurs when sea turtles are exposed to water temperatures below 50 degrees fahrenheit in winter.

Cold-stunned turtles become lethargic and unable to swim, causing them to float at the surface. Wind or tides may wash them to shore. If temperatures remain low, they can develop secondary health problems or die, according to NOAAFisheries.gov.

Others sustained injuries from boats and sharks.

STR, New Jersey’s only long-term care center for sick and injured sea turtles, is dedicated to the rehabilitation, preservation and conservation of sea turtles. The group also educates the public on the important ecological role of the marine reptiles, the threats endangering them and ways to protect their future.

Rehabilitative care provided by STR includes food, medicine, surgeries and other treatments to sick and injured sea turtles until they can be released back into the ocean.

“It’s definitely a labor of love — people will tell you we have no lives outside of this, but I wouldn’t change it for the world,” said Brandi Biehl, STR co-executive officer.

“This is what I was meant to do since I was five years old…this is a blessing and it’s because of people donating and sharing STR that gives us the opportunity to save these sea turtles,” said Ms. Biehl.

Prior to STR opening, injured sea turtles had to be released or transferred out of the state for hospitalization. This left critical patients needing to be transported as far as North Carolina for longterm treatment before their release into the wild.

“A lot of times that meant 14-hour trips to North Carolina, and that stress of the transport for 14 hours put them over the edge and they didn’t survive. They passed away shortly after getting there,” said Bill Deerr, co-executive officer of STR.

“We wanted to do more for these turtles so we decided to start Sea Turtle Recovery,” said Mr. Deerr, who founded STR with Ms. Biehl. One of the sea turtles released, named Titan, was rescued in June by fishermen Bill and Ken Cook, who spotted the juvenile Kemp’s ridley turtle in distress when fishing on a boat in the waters o Island Beach State Park. Bill said that while he and his father have seen sea turtles swimming in the ocean while fishing before, Titan was noticeably injured and looked distressed.

“You could see that he was missing a fin,” said Bill. The fishermen decided to call STR, which gave them the permission to safely lift the turtle out of the water and into their boat. They used a fishing net to scoop up the turtle, which weighed only 35 pounds at the time. Once they returned to shore, STR was waiting to take Titan back to their facility. Bill said that he and his father have had the opportunity to visit STR’s facility to witness firsthand Titan’s recovery process.

“Now to get to do this is really exciting,” said Bill adding, “It was awesome; it feels really good.” Paula Coccia from Wrightstown shared her excitement about the day with The Ocean Star, stating that she traveled over an hour to witness the sea turtle release.

“I’ve never come before, but it’s exciting. I’ve been looking forward to it,” said Ms. Coccia.

The Point Pleasant Beach First Aid Rescue Dive Team was on hand throughout the release, ensuring the safety of all. Chief Diver Chet Nesley and his team tested the water temperature with a thermometer before the release began, reporting that it was a safe temperature of 70 degrees to release the turtles. Last week the water was 58 degrees, which was too cold to release the turtles. As a result of strong southwest winds, Mr. Nesley said, he has seen major upwelling, which is when deep cold water rises to the ocean’s surface, along the coast during the past few weeks.

“The temperature has dropped from five to 15 degrees in a day. It just happens that fast,” said Mr. Nesley of the fluctuating ocean-water temperatures. Four sea turtle patients remain in STR’s facility, still receiving care as they are not yet ready to return to the ocean, according to Mr. Deerr.

“We’re just waiting for the next call to come in, which could be later today, next week or next month,” said Mr. Deerr. STR urges people to be vigilant in reporting any sea turtles that appear distressed.

“A lot of times they will look deceased on the beach but they are actually still alive and we can warm them very slowly over the course of a couple of days,” said Mr. Deerr. “The main thing is to always call first before you do anything because you can cause more harm than good.”

For more information about STR, its efforts and how to donate to the sea turtles’ care, visit www.seaturtlerecovery. com.

Jenkinson’s Aquarium supports STR by collecting monetary donations to aid their rehabilitation efforts and allowing them to use their beaches whenever a release is scheduled.

“Whatever we can do to get the word out about what a great organization they are, we try to help them,” said Cindy Claus, aquarium director. Ms. Claus said to see eight turtles released is a first and that it was very rare.

“We never had this many so this was quite fun to see them all going at once,” said Ms. Claus. “I think it went really well. I’m glad to see all the people come out and wish them well on their way home.”

