POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The second annual Beach pARTy art festival brought crowds of residents and visitors to Bay Avenue on July 28 for an evening of art appreciation, shopping, live music and children’s activities.

The Point Pleasant Beach Cultural Arts Committee and Point Pleasant Beach Chamber of Commerce are teamed up to present the community with the festival celebrating art and highlighting the importance of local artists in the community.

Kristine Monticello, the vice-chair of the arts committee, told The Ocean Star that she was “very happy” with the success of the event.

“The vendors are really fantastic. We’re just super excited to have everyone here,” said Ms. Monticello.

“We have so many different types of art presence here that captures all of the different mediums,” Ms. Monticello said, noting that she was pleased with the overall outcome of the event.

The types of mixed media art that were displayed and available for purchase included photography, paintings, home decor, jewelry and sea glass art.

